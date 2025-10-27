QEAT: Peshawar, Sialkot register victories in fourth round

Peshawar's Waqar Ahmed poses for a picture after their fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Abbottabad at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on October 26, 2025. — PCB

The fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 concluded across four venues, with Peshawar and Sialkot winning their respective matches on Monday.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, defending champions Sialkot inflicted a thumping 311-run defeat on Islamabad as the latter were bowled out for a meagre 156 while chasing 468.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad resumed their pursuit from 107/3 in 32 overs, needing a further 361 runs, but could add just 49 to their overnight score for all remaining seven wickets and thus succumbed to a humbling defeat.

Wicketkeeper batter Rizwan Ali remained the top-scorer for Islamabad in the second innings, making an 81-ball 45, laced with eight boundaries.

Mohammad Ali and Athar Mehmood jointly led Sialkot’s bowling charge with four wickets each, while Mohammad Hasnain bagged one.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, home side Peshawar secured a resounding 247-run victory over Abbottabad on the final day of their fourth-round match to climb to the top of the QEAT standings with 80 points in four matches.

Abbottabad resumed the 462-run pursuit from 10/0 at the start of the final day’s play through openers Yasir Khan and Shahzaib Khan, and were ultimately bowled out for 214 in 79.2 overs, succumbing to their first defeat in the 10-team tournament.

Opener Yasir waged a lone battle for Abbottabad, top-scoring with a valiant 97 off 173 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries. Besides him, none of his teammates could breach the 20-run barrier.

For Peshawar, Niaz Khan and Mohammad Irfan picked up three wickets each in the second innings, while Mohammad Amir Khan, Khalid Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with one apiece.

The fourth-round QEAT match between Karachi Blues and Lahore Whites ended in a draw at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium after the former were bowled out for 360 in the second innings.

Resuming the innings from an overnight score of 103/4, wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig’s second century in the tournament, powered them to a formidable total before the two teams shook hands to call it a draw.

Saad, who had gotten retired hurt on the penultimate day, returned to bat on Monday and went on to top-score for Karachi Blues with a brisk 149 off 186 deliveries, studded with 22 fours and two sixes.

He also shared a 114-run partnership with No.8 batter Mohammad Usman Rahim, who made 77 off 179 deliveries with the help of 10 fours.

Test pacer Mohammad Abbas led Lahore Whites’ bowling charge in the second innings by registering his 50th first-class five-wicket haul. He returned magnificent bowling figures of 6/78 in his 24 overs. Youngster Ubaid Shah, on the other hand, bagged two wickets.

The remaining fourth-round QEAT match, played at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, between Multan and Bahawalpur, also ended in a stalemate, with the former managing to bat just one over and score 5/0 after being set a 279-run target.

Earlier in the day, Bahawalpur started their second innings, with a 39-run advantage, and went on to score 239 before being bowled out in 71.4 overs.

Skipper Saifullah Bangash led their batting charge in the second innings with an unbeaten half-century, top scoring with 74 off 127 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries. Besides him, Mohammad Ammar made a notable contribution with a cautious 68 up the order.

Ali Usman was the pick of the Multan bowlers in the second innings, registering a five-wicket haul for just 88 runs in 28 overs. Arafat Minhas chipped in with two wickets, while Aamer Yamin, Kashif Ali and Mohammad Ismail shared three between them.

For the unversed, the fourth round of the QEAT will run from October 30 to November 2 across five venues in four cities.