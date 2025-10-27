Tom Aspinall receives medical update following eye poke incident

An undated photo of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Screengrab/YouTube

Tom Aspinall has been told by the doctor that his injury, which he sustained during a UFC 321 fight against Ciryl Gane, was not ‘dangerous,’ but he has to go through further tests to know the extent of his damage.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence ended in a first-round no-contest on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Aspinall was hoping to start his highly anticipated title reign on a high note; however, when 25 seconds were left in the opening round, the Englishman suffered a nasty eye poke, and the bout was ruled a no-contest when the champion decided not to continue.

Aspinall admitted that he could no longer see out of one eye and refused to fight, leaving the crowd inside Etihad Arena unhappy.

"Guys, I just got poked knuckle deep in the eye ball, why are you booing?" a devastated Aspinall said. responding to the noise of the fans.

"This is bulls***, the fight was just getting going. I can hardly open my eye."

Aspinall was rushed to a local hospital in Abu Dhabi, where he underwent tests and was assessed.

He was told by the local doctor there that he would need to undergo some more tests after he goes back home in England.

“You should stop the fight until you are good again and until you are cleared from our side,” said the doctor in a video uploaded to Aspinall’s YouTube channel.

“Not after this visit, after the second. After making sure everything is coming back to normal with the vision.

“But we didn’t find anything dangerous.”