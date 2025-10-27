Matty Cash signs contract extension at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Matty Cash reacts during a Premier League match against Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club, keeping him at Villa Park until 2029.

The extension has now been confirmed, with the Poland international set to remain at the club for the long term.

Villa announced the news in a statement: "Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Matty Cash has signed a new contract with the club.”

The right back, who scored his second goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, will now extend his Villa career to nine years, following his move from Nottingham Forest.

Before joining Villa, Cash spent time in the youth set-ups at Wycombe Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Since arriving at Villa, he has made 193 appearances, scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists, cementing his place on the right side of Unai Emery's defence.

He has also earned 22 caps for Poland and is currently established as the first-choice right-back for both club and country.

The previous cash deal was due to expire in 2027.

Following the City match on Sunday, Cash admitted he is playing with great confidence.

"I'm playing with a lot of confidence, to be honest, I've always had a good shot, I've just never really shown it in games,” Cash said.

Looking ahead, Cash remains confident about the future, saying, 'I feel like I'm going to hit the target a lot of the time'.

"This season it seems to be going my way and every time I get the ball on the edge of the box, I've got confidence and feel like I'm going to hit the target a lot of the time," he added.