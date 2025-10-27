Juventus sack coach Igor Tudor

Juventus coach Igor Tudor before the Serie A match against Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

Struggling Juventus have sacked coach Igor Tudor after failing to win in their last eight matches in all competitions, the club confirmed on Monday.

Head coach of the reserve team, Massimo Brambilla, will replace Tudor as first team manager temporarily.

Juventus, in a statement, said that it has relieved Igor as a head coach.

"Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men's first team, along with his staff," the Italian club said in a statement.

Croatian Tudor, who was appointed in March by the club, was the first foreign coach of Juventus since Didier Deschamps in 2006-07.

Igor Tudor, who used to play as a centre-back, spent nearly a decade as a player at Juventus, helping them win Serie A twice and reach the final of the Champions League.

Under Tudor, 47, Juventus finished in fourth in Serie A last season and secured their place in the Champions League.

However, the club's form lost last month, following three wins in Serie A, they drew five consecutive games in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio.

After Sunday’s loss to Lazio, Tudor said that we are all responsible for the bad patch.

"I think we prepared for the match in the right way, but we're still missing something. There's no need to dramatise the situation, we're all responsible for this difficult period," Tudor told reporters.

Juventus are eighth in the standings of Serie A and have failed to score in their last four matches.