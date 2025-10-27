Former Liverpool coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena passes away

An undated photo of former Liverpool goalkeeping coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena. — Screengrab/X

Former Liverpool goalkeeping coach Jose Manuel Ochotorena, who played a crucial role in the club's 2005 Champions League victory, has died at the age of 64, Valencia CF announced on Monday.

Ochotorena joined Liverpool in 2004 under Rafa Benítez and was part of the backroom squad that helped the club win the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 2006. He served for three years at Anfield before leaving Spain in 2007.

Valencia paid tribute to their former player and a long-serving goalkeeping coach, describing him as a ‘true bench in the preparations of goalkeepers' and recognising his immense contribution to Spanish football.

"Valencia CF regrets with deep sadness and regret the death of Jose Manuel Ochotorena, goalkeeper coach and legend of the Club,” the club said.

“He is a true benchmark in the preparation of goalkeepers and played a vital role in Valencia CF and the Spain national team.”

Real Madrid, where the Spanish footballer spent six seasons as a player, also expressed sorrow over his passing.

“He was one of our legendary goalkeepers, winning two UEFA Cups, three La Liga titles, and a Copa de la Liga,” the club stated.

Ochotorena later coached Spain's national team goalkeepers from 2004 to 2021, when he helped the squad win EURO 2008, EURO 2012, and the 2010 World Cup.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili also shared a heartfelt tribute.

"Ochotorena is an amazing person and an amazing coach,he told me to sign for Liverpool-he knew how big the club is. I just want to thank him,” Mamardashvili stated.