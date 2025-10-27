Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to clinch Vienna Open title

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

VIENNA: Italy’s Jannik Sinner claimed his fourth trophy of the 2025 season on Sunday, after rallying past Alexander Zverev in a thrilling Vienna Open final.

The 24-year-old rallied from a set down to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, securing the 22nd ATP title of his career.

The victory marked Sinner's second title in October, following his success at the China Open this month.

He also added two Grand Slam trophies to his name this season, conquering both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

During the match, Sinner looked rejuvenated in the second set, hitting several well-placed winners to hold serve twice and break Zverev’s, opening up a 3-0 lead.

Despite struggling with a minor thigh issue, Sinner maintained his composure in the final set.

He broke Zverev at 5-all with a stunning backhand winner and sealed the victory with a confident service game, delighting the Vienna crowd.

From there, he earned three championship points before Zverev netted a routine backhand.

Reflecting on the triumph, Sinner admitted it had been a challenging battle that demanded mental toughness.

"It feels amazing, after lifting his 22nd Tour-level title. "It was such a difficult start for me. I tried to stick in there mentally, trying to play my best tennis when it counts,” Sinner said.

He also expressed his fondness for competing in Vienna, calling it one of his favourite events.

"It has been such a special week. It is always the highlight of my calendar to come and play here in Vienna," Sinner added.

After the match, Zverev praised his rival’s remarkable form and congratulated him.

"I would like to congratulate Jannik Sinner, whose level has been off the charts for these last two years, for me, he is currently the best player in the world. This week, he was simply the best player in Vienna,” Zverev said.