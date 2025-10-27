Thomas Frank downplays Tottenham’s title hopes despite win over Everton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank celebrates after the Premier League match against Everton on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, but manager Thomas Frank insisted his side is not yet a title contender and must focus on steady improvement.

A brace from Micky van de Ven and a late strike from Pape Matar Sarr sealed the win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Van de Ven opened the scoring with a header from Mohammed Kudus’s corner in the 19th minute and doubled the lead just before half-time from a Pedro Porro's cross.

The victory highlighted Tottenham’s strong away form, as they have won 13 of their 17 matches on the road so far this season.

In his post-match analysis, Frank acknowledged the progress made but admitted that the team still has work to do, particularly in the attacking third.

“We are at the beginning of building something. But to continue performing day in, day out is a challenge which we embrace,” Frank said.

When asked if Tottenham could challenge for the title, the manager dismissed the suggestion.

“No, I think there are probably a few teams ahead of us. It’s fair to say I’m only thinking of one day, one game at a time,” he added.

The 52-year-old also praised Van de Ven’s impressive development, noting that the defender has become Spurs’ top scorer with five goals in all competitions.

Tottenham now sit one point behind second-placed Bournemouth and five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, a promising position early in Frank’s tenure, though he stressed consistency remains the main goal.