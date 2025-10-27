Norris wins in Mexico, ignores crowd boos

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Lando Norris is unbothered by boos from the Mexican crowd after winning the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday and clinching back the Formula One championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris won the Mexican GP from pole position, staying ahead from the first turn and dominating the race, where Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third.

In the F1 drivers' standings, Norris of McLaren is now at the top with 357 points, leaving his teammate Piastri in second with 356, while Verstappen is in third with 321 points.

The reason for the boos which were heard during the campaign in Mexico City was unclear. However, Norris said that in sports, sometimes people can do whatever they want.

"People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it if they want to do it. So I think that's sport sometimes," he told reporters.

"I don't know why I can't stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So, yeah, they can keep doing it if they want.”

He added that you don't want it, but if people are doing it, he doesn’t care; he just concentrates on his things.

"Of course, you don't want it. I prefer if people cheer for me. But I don't know. I just concentrate on doing my things. It was the same in Monza and a few other places," he added.

Some reports indicated that local fans were angry because of comments Norris made about their hero Sergio Perez last year, when the Mexican was being trounced by teammate Verstappen.