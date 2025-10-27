Former South African pacer hails Noman Ali as ‘role model’ for Pakistan cricket

Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Justin Greaves during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 19, 2025. - AFP

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander has praised seasoned Test spinner Noman Ali, describing him as a 'role model' for Pakistan cricket following his consistent and impactful performances in the red-ball format.

During a recent interview with a local sports platform, Philander lauded Noman’s discipline, control and contribution to Pakistan’s Test success, particularly in subcontinent conditions.

“We talk about experience, but experience means nothing if you can’t put in performances on the field. Noman has been a fantastic role model for Pakistan cricket,” Philander stated.

The 40-year-old, who represented South Africa in 64 Tests, further highlighted Noman’s growth and maturity as a spinner.

"I think the way he's also come in form over the last 18 months, the control that he brings, I think that is important when you're playing sub-continent," he stated.

Philander also spoke about the spinner's ability to build pressure on opposition batters with consistency and precision.

“Very often, as an opposition player, you look for bowlers you can score quickly against. But he’s one of those bowlers you know will attack your toes and not give you many loose balls. You need to be cautious against him. While you may look for attacking options, I don’t think he’s the one you can out-and-out target,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 39-year-old is currently one of Pakistan’s most outstanding performers in red-ball cricket among active players.

So far, he has represented Pakistan in 21 Test matches, claiming 97 wickets at an impressive average of 24.51 and an economy rate of 3.05. His record includes nine five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket match hauls.

The left-arm spinner played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s 2-1 victory over England in the three-match Test series held in 2024.

Despite missing the series opener, Noman made a strong comeback, taking 20 wickets in the remaining two Tests at an exceptional average of 13.85, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

Noman continued his fine form in the two-match Test series against the West Indies later that year, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He claimed 16 wickets at an average of 12.62, emerging as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series.

In the recently concluded home Test series against South Africa, which also ended in a 1-1 draw, Noman once again impressed, bagging 14 wickets at an average of 23.07.