Agha Salman excited to lead ‘interesting and exciting’ Pakistan side against South Africa

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, has expressed his excitement, describing the team as 'interesting and exciting' ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, set to begin on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) digital platform, Agha praised the balance and energy within the squad, emphasising the value of both returning players and new faces.

“I think we have a very interesting and exciting side, with a few comebacks and a few new faces as well. I am very excited to lead this team and we really hope to have a great series,” Agha said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent T20I success against Bangladesh, the right-handed batter credited the team’s consistency and execution of plans for their positive results.

“We had a great series against Bangladesh at home, and I am hopeful for good results in the upcoming series as well. We just want to execute our plans for a longer period. As I always say, we have a great team — a team that can beat any side. Obviously, South Africa are a very good side; they have a few misses, but still possess a lot of talent,” he added.

In the current T20I squad, Babar Azam leads the charts for Pakistan against South Africa with 447 runs in 13 innings, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 13 wickets in 12 matches.

The second and third T20Is of the series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad — marking the city’s first ODI since April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 24 times in T20 Internationals, with both sides evenly matched, winning 12 games each.

Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.