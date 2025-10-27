Temba Bavuma returns as South Africa announce squad for India Tests

Temba Bavuma of South Africa looks on after edging the ball to Wicket Keeper Alex Carey of Australia and being dismissed during Day Four of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025 in London, England. - ICC

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will return to lead the Test side in the upcoming two-match series against India next month after recovering from a calf strain.

Bavuma had missed the start of South Africa’s World Test Championship (WTC) title defence against Pakistan after sustaining the injury during the tour of England in September.

While he will not feature in the white-ball matches starting this week in Pakistan, Bavuma is set to turn out for South Africa A in a first-class fixture against India A in Bengaluru before joining the senior squad for the Test series.

His inclusion marks the only change in the batting lineup from the side that drew 1-1 in Pakistan, replacing David Bedingham, who did not feature in either of those Tests.

Bedingham, who has played 15 Tests for South Africa with one century and four fifties, had recently ended a lean patch with an innings of 82 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

With Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Zubayr Hamza all part of the squad, there was no room for Bedingham this time.

South Africa have retained three specialist spinners—Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy—all of whom impressed during the Pakistan series.

Offspinner Prenelan Subrayen, who played the opening Test when Maharaj was sidelined with a groin injury, has been omitted.

The pace attack will feature Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, and Marco Jansen, with Lungi Ngidi missing out again after also being left out of the Pakistan tour.

The first Test will begin in Kolkata on December 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from December 22. South Africa will also play three ODIs and five T20Is during the India tour.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder and Simon Harmer.