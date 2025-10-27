Zampa to miss start of India T20Is due to personal reasons, replacement named

Adam Zampa of Australia bowls during game three of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Australia leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been added to the national squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, with Adam Zampa unavailable for the start of the series due to personal reasons.

Zampa’s absence comes as his wife, Harriet, is expecting their second child.

The star spinner had earlier missed the first ODI in Perth due to travel constraints before returning to play in Adelaide — where he earned the Player of the Match award — and later in Sydney.

The 33-year-old remains Australia’s leading wicket-taker in men’s T20Is.

Sangha, 23, who represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), has featured in seven T20Is but hasn’t played for Australia since 2023. He made an impressive debut against South Africa, claiming 4 for 31.

Recently, he took seven wickets in three one-day matches for Australia A against India A and currently leads the One-Day Cup wicket charts with 10 wickets in four matches for New South Wales.

If conditions suit spin, Sangha could form a dual-spin attack alongside left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Australia’s T20I squad features several multi-format players balancing workloads ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

Josh Hazlewood will leave the squad after the first two matches in Canberra and Sydney, while Sean Abbott will depart following the third game in Hobart.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mahli Beardman, the promising Western Australia and Perth Scorchers pacer, could make his T20I debut later in the series after joining the squad from the third match onwards.

The first two T20Is are scheduled for October 29 (Canberra) and October 31 (Melbourne), with the remaining three matches to follow in early November.

Australia T20I squad vs India (first two matches):

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis and Tanveer Sangha.