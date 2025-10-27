Stand-in captain named as Pat Cummins ruled out of Ashes series opener

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 27, 2025. - AFP

Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins for the opening Ashes Test against England in Perth, as the fast bowler continues to recover from a back injury.

However, he is expected to resume bowling this week in hopes of returning for the second Test in Brisbane.

Steven Smith has been named stand-in captain for the first Test, which begins on November 21, while the second Test is scheduled to start on December 4 at the Gabba.

Cummins’ absence had been widely anticipated after it was revealed earlier this month that he had not yet resumed bowling following a lumbar stress injury sustained in September. The 31-year-old pacer had experienced discomfort upon returning from Australia’s tour of the West Indies.

"We've run out of time," head coach Andrew McDonald told reporters in Canberra. "We sort of flagged this a week or so ago that it would take sort of four plus weeks to get him up and running and we've run out of time, unfortunately, but really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match.

"So I suppose the next question is what's the time frame? What does it look like for the second Test? Not really going to be able to answer that other than to say that he'll be back bowling this week and that's a huge step. That was the big variable that we wanted to add in and get that information. So we're on the journey to that second Test and very hopeful that that will be a positive outcome."

“That was the big variable we needed to assess. Now it’s about how he responds. We’re hopeful Brisbane will be a positive outcome.”

Cummins’ reaction to his initial bowling sessions will determine whether he can realistically target a return for the Brisbane Test or if his comeback will be delayed further into the series.

"[We'll] see how he pulls up and then we'll make decisions moving forward," McDonald said. "I know that sounds really boring and everyone wants a time frame and what's the risk associated with it. There's better people than I to speculate on what that is.

"With the nature of this injury, it's never going to be a clear time frame and I think that's what everyone here today wants is a time frame to say, this is definitely what will happen. We're not in a position to do that and I'd never put the medical team under that sort of duress either."

Since overcoming chronic back issues earlier in his career—which kept him out of Test cricket for over five years—Cummins has maintained an impressive record of fitness and consistency.

Smith, who has captained Australia six times since 2021 in Cummins’ absence, boasts an excellent record with five wins, including one during the 2021–22 Ashes when Cummins missed the Adelaide Test due to being a Covid close contact.

Cummins’ absence opens the door for Scott Boland, who is likely to retain his place after taking a hat-trick in Australia’s recent series against the West Indies.

"Losing your captain's not ideal, but when you talk about Scott Boland being the potential replacement, it's not a bad position to be in," McDonald said. "Ideally we want the captain available for stability and decision making but...Steve Smith will slide into that position.

"I suppose you get excited about when he does come back, what an injection that will be to the group, a fully fit Pat Cummins returning some stage during the Ashes and that's what we're hopeful for."

Australia’s squad for the Perth Test will be announced next week following the third round of Sheffield Shield fixtures. Cummins, meanwhile, will still travel with the team despite being unavailable for selection.

"It'll almost be one of those things where you'll see him in work and it'll almost be a question of why isn't he playing in Perth?" McDonald said. "That's where we think he'll be placed by that stage. So we're excited by getting eyes on him in a bowling capacity."