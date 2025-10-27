Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU after life-threatening injury during Australia ODIs

Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain during the third one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. - AFP

India’s star batter Shreyas Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney after sustaining a serious injury during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia.

The 30-year-old was unable to return to India with the rest of the squad following the series and was instead admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened.

According to a report by a local Indian media platform, medical tests revealed internal bleeding, prompting doctors to move Iyer to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The report added that the situation could have been life-threatening had it not been addressed immediately, as the batter’s vitals had begun fluctuating in the dressing room.

“Shreyas has been in the ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as doctors wanted to prevent infection due to the bleeding."

"The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and rushed him to the hospital. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon."

Iyer is expected to remain in hospital for at least a week before being cleared to fly back to India, depending on his recovery.

The incident occurred when Iyer attempted a backward running catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the match. While successfully completing the catch, he slipped and suffered a painful blow to his rib cage.

There is still no confirmation on when Iyer will return to action, with doubts looming over his availability for India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30.