PCB unveils special pink-themed kit for first T20I against South Africa

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and star batter Babar Azam. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan men's cricket team's special pink-themed kit has been unveiled ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi on October 28.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared photos of the national team donning the new kit, accompanied by the caption: "Turning pink for a cause that matters."

“Pakistan players will wear pink-themed kits in the first #PAKvSA T20I to raise awareness about breast cancer, as part of the #PINKtober initiative,” the PCB added.

According to the cricket board, the move aims to raise awareness about breast cancer as part of the #PINKtober initiative, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of the campaign, the home side will wear specially designed pink jerseys, while South African players and match officials will sport pink ribbons.

Players, match officials, support staff and commentators will also wear pink ribbons during the match to show solidarity with the cause.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society. Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives,” said PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed Syed in an official statement.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. We are grateful to both teams, match officials, broadcasters, and fans for joining hands in supporting this vital cause. Together, we hope to spread awareness and encourage meaningful action across communities,” he added.

Additionally, the stumps used in the fixture will feature pink branding, while awareness messages about breast cancer will be displayed on digital screens around the ground.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time the PCB has launched such an initiative in an international match. Previously, “Pink Day” events have been held multiple times during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

For context, the second and third T20Is of the series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31 and November 1.

The tour will then conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8, with all games scheduled at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

This marks a historic return of international cricket to Faisalabad, which last hosted an ODI on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the same venue.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 24 times in T20 Internationals, with both sides evenly matched — winning 12 games each.