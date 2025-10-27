Women's World Cup: Rain washes out India-Bangladesh clash

Rain may have delayed the start of play in Navi Mumbai, but the visual beauty remained intact during the India vs Bangladesh match in the Women's World Cup 2025 on October 26, 2025. – AFP

Rain washed out yet another fixture in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, as India and Bangladesh were forced to share points in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The washout marked an ironic end to the league stage, but a bigger concern for India emerged with Pratika Rawal’s injury, which prematurely ended her participation in the match and left her availability for Thursday’s semifinal in doubt.

India adopted a cautious approach by resting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who had injured her finger in the previous game against New Zealand. Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana were also given a breather.

The hosts made a strong start as Renuka Singh struck in the opening over to put Bangladesh on the back foot.

It took Bangladesh 30 balls to find their first boundary, and just as they looked to build momentum, India struck again to tighten their grip.

A lengthy rain delay of over two hours interrupted play, and when the game finally resumed, it was reduced to 27 overs per side.

Sobhana Mostary showed some resistance, but Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships and eventually limped to 119/9 as India’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout.

Chasing a revised target of 126, India looked dominant at 51/0 in seven overs, with Smriti Mandhana in fine touch, smashing four boundaries in a single over.

Amanjot Kaur opened the innings alongside Mandhana in Rawal’s absence. However, just ten deliveries later, rain returned to end the contest for good.

While India will be content with securing a top spot in the group, Rawal’s injury presents an unwelcome setback as they prepare for a high-stakes semifinal later this week.