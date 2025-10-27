NZC announces Kyle Jamieson’s replacement for remaining England ODIs

Kyle Jamieson (R) looks on as England's Phil Salt runs between the wickets during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 20, 2025. - AFP

HAMILTON: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced that Central Stags pacer Blair Tickner has been added to the BLACKCAPS squad for the remainder of the Chemist Warehouse ODI series against England.

The 32-year-old right-arm seamer joins the squad in Hamilton today as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson, who has been ruled out of the series due to stiffness in his left side.

Tickner, who last represented New Zealand in 2023, has taken 16 wickets in 13 ODIs to date.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed confidence in Tickner’s inclusion, describing him as a dependable and energetic bowler.

“Blair’s an experienced campaigner and no stranger to international cricket,” Walter said.

“He bowls a heavy ball from a good height with plenty of energy and aggression. In that respect, he can perform a similar role to what Kyle would normally deliver.”

Reflecting on New Zealand’s opening four-wicket win at Bay Oval, Walter praised his side’s all-round effort.

“It was a good start to the series, and I thought the bowlers set the tone superbly,” he noted.

“For Zak Foulkes to claim 4-41 in his first ODI, including the key wickets of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell, showed great talent and composure.

It was also encouraging to see the middle order step up on a tricky surface, with Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell showing their experience to guide us home.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Blackcaps have now relocated to Hamilton, where they will face England in the second ODI on Wednesday, following their victory in the series opener at Mount Maunganui.