Sophie Devine bids farewell to ODI cricket after final World Cup match

Sophie Devine of New Zealand gestures whilst holding the match ball during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between England and New Zealand at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Visakhapatnam, India. - ICC

VISAKHAPATNAM: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has announced her retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket following her team’s final group-stage fixture against England in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Devine played her last ODI on Sunday at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, marking the end of a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades.

The 36-year-old all-rounder wrapped up her journey with 23 runs off 35 balls and one wicket in her 159th and final ODI appearance.

Her teammates and opponents paid tribute to her illustrious career with a guard of honour after the match.

“Not to make it about myself, but we wanted to go out on a high, and that didn’t happen today. Credit to England. I actually didn’t cry as much as I thought I would,” Devine reflected.

“The good thing about announcing retirement early was that I had time to process the emotions. It wasn’t about the result today, but about finishing it off with my mates. I’m just so humbled to have done this for 19 years,” she added.

Devine leaves behind a stellar record — 4,279 runs at an average of 32.66, including nine centuries and 18 fifties. With the ball, she claimed 111 wickets, with best figures of 3/24 against the West Indies in 2018.

Her ODI career is the second-longest by any New Zealand cricketer, male or female.

Despite her personal milestones, New Zealand endured a disappointing campaign in the tournament, finishing sixth, ahead of Pakistan and Bangladesh in the standings.