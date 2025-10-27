Quetta Qavalry announce Sikandar Raza’s replacement for Abu Dhabi T10 League

Sikandar Raza celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Sahan Arachchige during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 8, 2024. - AFP

Debutant franchise Quetta Qavalry has announced Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan as the replacement for star Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza in their squad for the upcoming ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 30.

The announcement was made by the franchise through its official social media handle, confirming Raza’s unavailability and naming Azam as his replacement.

“Another powerhouse saddles up. Azam Khan joins the Qavalry squad as Sikandar Raza serves national duty. Khush Aamdeed, Impact Khan,” the franchise posted.

Raza will miss the tournament due to his national commitments, as he is set to lead Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, commencing Wednesday on home soil.

Following that, Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan to feature in a T20I tri-series alongside the hosts and Sri Lanka, starting next month.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan is not a new face for Quetta-based franchises, having previously represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for three consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2021.

Overall, Azam has featured in 61 PSL matches, amassing 1,206 runs at a strike rate of 143.40, including six fifties.

The 27-year-old has also participated in several global franchise leagues, including the ILT20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

On the international front, however, Azam has struggled to cement his place, scoring just 88 runs in 14 T20Is for Pakistan at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of 133.33.

It is pertinent to mention that the Quetta Qavalry recently confirmed six direct signings, featuring Liam Livingstone (England), Jason Holder (West Indies), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Andries Gous (USA) and Imran Tahir (South Africa).

Additionally, the team appointed former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat as head coach and former Pakistan women’s cricketer Javeria Khan as team director for the upcoming season.

During the players’ draft held on October 19, the franchise also bolstered its squad with a mix of experienced and emerging talents from the UAE, Pakistan, West Indies and England.

Representing Pakistan, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas and Umer Zeeshan Lohya were added, along with England pacer George Scrimshaw.

Updated Quetta Qavalry squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Jason Holder, Azam Khan, Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.