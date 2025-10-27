Mbappe, Bellingham shine as Real Madrid down Barcelona in fiery El Clasico

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Barcelona that was later disallowed for offside at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham struck as Real Madrid edged Barcelona by 2-1 in a spiky El Clasico on Sunday that snapped a four-match losing streak against their rivals and extended their lead atop the La Liga standings.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a close-range finish after a perfectly timed through ball from Bellingham. However, Barcelona capitalised on a mistake by Arda Guler to equalise in the 38th minute through Fermin Lopez.

Madrid regained the lead five minutes later when Bellingham tapped in from inside the six-yard box following an inspired run and cross by Vinicius Jr.

Real had several chances but were denied by an excellent display from Barca keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who kept out Mbappe's penalty early in the second half.

Barcelona barely threatened Madrid’s keeper Thibaut Courtois after the break and finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Pedri earned a second yellow card for a sliding tackle from behind on Aurelien Tchouameni in added time.

The closing stages were marked by drama as Vinicius Jr reacted angrily to being substituted by manager Xabi Alonso, storming down the tunnel before returning to the bench.

The Brazilian was later involved in a heated exchange between players from both sides, prompting Spanish police to intervene and prevent a full-scale brawl.

Alonso's side moved to 27 points at the top of the La Liga standings, five ahead of Barcelona in second.

After four consecutive defeats to Barcelona across three competitions, Real Madrid entered the match like a team that was desperately in need of a statement win to validate the project of new manager Alonso.

"I'm very happy for the lads. They needed this feeling of winning a big match," Alonso told reporters.

"We know it's still October and it's early days, that we have a lot of work to do. But we wanted to feel good about ourselves, and that's how it's been. We need a lot of what we've seen today."