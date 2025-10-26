Trophy for Pakistan-South Africa T20I series unveiled

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (right) and South Africa's Donovan Ferreira pose with the trophy for their T20I series in Islamabad on October 26, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The glittering trophy for the highly anticipated three-match T20I series between hosts Pakistan and South Africa was unveiled here on Sunday.

According to the details, the silverware was unveiled by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his South Africa counterpart Donovan Ferreira at the rooftop of a skyscraper here with the iconic Faisal Mosque in the background.

It is pertinent to mention that the first T20I will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 28, while the remaining two fixtures will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The upcoming series serves as a launching pad for both sides in the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka in the February-March window.

The two teams will enter the series with similar momentum in their favour as Pakistan are fresh from the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 heartbreak, during which they lost to arch-rivals India thrice, including the historic final.

The Proteas, on the other hand, suffered their first-ever defeat at the hands of Namibia in international cricket when they lost the one-off T20I against the home side in Windhoek earlier this month.

Furthermore, South Africa suffered a double setback as experienced batter David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee have both been ruled out of the white-ball series due to injuries.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Miller — who was set to captain the side in the T20I series — sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain, which was confirmed through scans conducted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old pacer Coetzee has been sidelined from both the ODI and T20I series after suffering a pectoral muscle injury during South Africa’s one-off T20I against Namibia earlier this month.

As a result, South Africa have called up Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi to their T20I squad, with Donovan Ferreira set to lead the team in Miller’s absence.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

South Africa: Donovan Ferreira (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.