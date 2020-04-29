'Trailblazing' Sana Mir inspiration for both sexes: Kumar Sangakkaras

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara on Wednesday paid homage to recently retired Pakistan Women all-rounder Sana Mir, calling her a trailblazer and a source of inspiration for both the sexes.

"Well done on a trailblazing career," he told Sana on Twitter, adding: "You have inspired so many young cricketers - both boys and girls in Pakistan and the world over. Best wishes for an amazing future."

Sana responded to the left-handed legend, saying: "Thank you so much Sir. It is an honour to recieve affirmation from you. Thank you for being a great role model for all of us and your encouragement."





