QEAT: Pacers power Faisalabad to innings victory over FATA

Faisalabad's Afaq Afridi (left), Jahandad Khan (centre) and Asad Raza pose for a picture after winning their fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against FATA at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 26, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The pace trio of Asad Raza, Afaq Afridi and Jahandad Khan powered Faisalabad to crush FATA by an innings and 213 runs on the third day of the fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Sunday.

FATA resumed their second innings from 10/2, with a 262-run deficit, at the commencement of the third day’s play, but could add 48 more to their overnight score and thus, were bowled out for a paltry 58 in 20.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Wasim Khan (18) remained the top-scorer, while the rest of his teammates failed to amass double figures.

Asad led the bowling charge for Faisalabad, taking four wickets for 16 runs in eight overs, followed by Jahandad with three, while Afaq struck twice.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, centuries from top-order batter Imran Butt and No.9 Aamer Yamin helped Multan accumulate a formidable total in response to Bahawalpur’s 501 all out.

Resuming their innings from the overnight score of 111/2, Multan batters frustrated Bahawalpur’s bowlers by batting through the entire penultimate day, which concluded with the former getting bowled out for 462 in 113 overs.

Imran remained the top-scorer for Multan with 113 off 207 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries, while Yamin smashed 14 fours and a six on his way to a 137-ball 100 not out.

The duo was amply supported by top-order batter Waqar Hussain (57), who scored an anchoring half-century, while Bismillah Khan contributed with 49.

Mohammad Azam was the standout bowler for Bahawalpur, registering a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Saad Khan, who bagged two, while Muhammad Imran, Gulfam Aziz and Mubasir Khan made one scalp apiece.

In another fourth-round QEAT match, underway at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Tayyab Tahir’s brisk century, coupled with half-centuries from Ali Zaryab, Umar Siddiq and Hussain Talat, helped Lahore Whites secure a slender 32-run lead against Karachi Blues on the third day.

Resuming their innings from 215/2 in response to Karachi Blues’ 424 all out, Lahore Whites went on to pile up 456 before being bowled out in 106.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Tayyab remained the top-scorer for Lahore Whites, making 108 off 117 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and two sixes.

Besides him, the top-order duo of Ali (91) and Umar (86), alongside all-rounder Talat (57), made significant contributions to Lahore Whites’ total.

For Karachi Blues, Mohammad Asghar took four wickets, followed by Saqib Khan and Mohammad Hamza with two each, while Fahad Amin and skipper Rameez Aziz chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Trailing by 32 runs, Karachi Blues had reached 103/4 when the stumps were drawn on the penultimate day.

Wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig, who was out retired hurt, remained their top-scorer on day three with a 55-ball 59, featuring 10 boundaries, including a six.

Middle-order batter Haroon Arshad and nightwatchman Asghar, unbeaten on 10 and one, respectively, will resume Karachi Blues’ second innings on the final day.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Islamabad required 361 more runs to win against Sialkot as they finished day three at 107/3 in 32 overs.

Earlier in the day, Sialkot resumed their second innings from 50/3, leading by 271 runs, and went on to declare their innings at 246/7 in 63 overs, setting Islamabad a daunting 468-run target.

Middle-order batter Ayaz Tasawar top-scored for Sialkot in the second innings with 84 off 133 deliveries, comprising nine fours and a six.

Besides him, Mehran Mumtaz (36) and Mohammad Waleed (33) made vital contributions.

Kaleem Dil led the bowling charge for Islamabad in the second innings, taking four wickets for 67 runs in 19 overs, while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nadeem and Mohammad Hammad Khan made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 468-run target, Islamabad got off to a shaky start as they had been reduced to 67/3 with Shamyl Hussain’s (35) dismissal, before wicketkeeper batter Rizwan Ali stabilised the innings.

Rizwan (45 not out) put together a one-sided 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sarmad Bhatti, unbeaten on nine, to prevent Islamabad from further setbacks in the pursuit.

The duo will resume Islamabad’s run chase on the final day with seven as they need 361 more with seven wickets in hand.

The remaining fourth-round QEAT match, underway at the Imran Khan Stadium, Abbottabad were 10/0 in 3.5 overs at the end of the third day’s play in pursuit of the daunting 462-run target against the home side Peshawar.

Earlier in the day, Abbottabad resumed their first innings from 159/6 in response to Peshawar’s 448 all out, and could add 22 more to their overnight score for the remaining four wickets and were thus bowled out for a modest 181 in 69.4 overs, incurring a 267-run deficit.

Zain Ishaq remained the top-scorer for Abbottabad in the first innings, making a cautious 60 off 155 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six. Middle-order batter Ahmed Khan (38) was the other notable run-getter after him.

Niaz Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed jointly led Peshawar’s bowling charge with four wickets each, while Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Imran chipped in with one scalp apiece.

With a 267-run advantage in their favour, top-order batters Waqar Ahmed and Nabi Gul helped Peshawar plunder 194/1 in 39.4 overs to set Abbottabad a 462-run target.

Waqar remained the top-scorer for the hosts in the second innings with an unbeaten century, making 100 off 119 balls with the help of 12 boundaries, while Nabi smashed five fours and two sixes on his way to a 73-ball 52.

Right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani picked the solitary Peshawar wicket to fall in the second innings.