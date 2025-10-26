England ease past New Zealand to finish second in Women’s World Cup standings

England's Amy Jones celebrates scoring her half-century during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 26, 2025. — ICC

VISAKHAPATNAM: A collective bowling effort, followed by Amy Jones’s unbeaten half-century, helped England crush New Zealand by eight wickets in the 27th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The victory helped England finish second on the points table with 11 points in seven matches, only behind defending champions Australia, while New Zealand, who were already out of the semi-final contention, remained sixth with four points in as many games.

Opting to bat first, the White Ferns’ batting unit could yield 168 runs before being bowled out in 38.2 overs.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith led England’s bowling charge with economical figures of 3/30 in 9.2 overs, followed by Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey with two wickets each, while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean chipped in with one apiece.

Right-handed opener Georgia Plimmer remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an anchoring 43 off 57 deliveries, while her fellow top-order batter Amelia Kerr was the other notable run-getter with a 43-ball 35.

Chasing a modest 169-run target, the four-time champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of two wickets and 124 balls to spare, concluding their league-stage campaign with a comprehensive victory.

Jones top-scored for England in the run chase, making 86 not out from 92 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six.

She was supported by Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, who made vital contributions with 40 and 33, respectively, while Danni Wyatt-Hodge remained unbeaten on two.

For New Zealand, captain Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu could pick up a wicket apiece, while the rest went wicketless.

It is pertinent to mention that England will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 in Guwahati on Wednesday.