Hesson tells Haris to ‘improve’ after South Africa T20Is snub

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — ACC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson on Sunday advised wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris to improve his “decision-making” with the bat after being dropped from the Green Shirts’ squad for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa.

Haris, who made his T20I debut in September 2022, has thus far represented Pakistan in 35 matches and could score 555 runs at a dismal average of 17.34, having scored one century and a fifty.

He was also a part of the Pakistan squad that finished as the runners-up of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, held last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The wicketkeeper batter had a decent start to his Asia Cup campaign as he scored an anchoring half-century against Oman, but could not stretch his form in the remaining matches of the continental tournament, eventually finishing with 131 runs in six innings at 21.83.

After a string of below-par performances in the format, Haris was subsequently dropped from the upcoming home series against South Africa – a decision endorsed by head coach Hesson, who stressed that the 24-year-old failed to make the most of the opportunities.

“Mohammad Haris has had plenty of chances, and even he would admit he hasn’t made the most of them,” said Hesson during a media interaction at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say his career is over, but he needs to improve his decision-making with the bat. Even in domestic cricket, his batting average is around 17 — the same as in international cricket,” he added.

Haris was replaced by fellow wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan, who last featured in the format in the away T20I series against New Zealand in March this year.

“Usman Khan is a very good player of spin, and I think we see a wicketkeeper batting more through the middle than at the top, and obviously playing spin in Sri Lanka will be a huge component for the World Cup, and hence he was given the opportunity in the series,” Hesson stated.