Mike Hesson reveals Babar Azam’s batting position for South Africa T20Is

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson revealed the batting position of returning Babar Azam for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against South Africa, scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Babar, who is second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in T20Is, had gone out of favour in the shortest format after the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

He ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 as the former champions shifted their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

However, following the heartbreak in the eight-team continental tournament, the right-handed batter was called up for the home assignment against South Africa, who finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Hesson, during a media interaction at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on the sidelines of the national team’s training session, backed Babar’s return to the fold, revealing that Fakhar Zaman being given a break from the shortest format to improve his technique by playing domestic cricket, paved the way for the former captain’s selection.

The head coach further pinned high hopes on the star batter to make a grand comeback before hinting that he would bat at number three in the home series against the Proteas.

“I certainly endorse his selection, with Fakhar Zaman sent to first-class cricket. We’ve had a conversation with him, and he wants to come back into the One-Day scenes, so we’ve given him a bit of a break from T20Is to get his technique back to where he wants to be, and I’ve been really supportive of that,” said Hesson.

“And that created an opportunity for another top-order player, and it is a great opportunity to get Babar back into the squad. He’s likely to bat at three, so it’s a role that I’m very confident he’ll be able to do well in,” he added.

Hesson further underlined Babar’s return to the fold for the South Africa series would give them “options” to consider for the T20 World Cup 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played from October 28 to November 1, with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium set to host the opener, while the remaining two matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.