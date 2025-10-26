Lando Norris reveals trick he is using in qualifying

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix Pool on June 29, 2025. — Reuters

Lando Norris has revealed the trick he is using in qualifying, after clinching pole position at the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix.

Norris is 14 points behind his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who is at the top of the F1 drivers' standings with 346 points, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is third with 306 points.

The British driver revealed that he has removed the lap time data tracker from his steering wheel. He said that in this way, he focuses more on the lap instead of on how he is doing while executing it.

“I've not had it since Monaco, and I've never used the delta since in qualifying. Who knows if it would have helped me or made me worse. I think the thing when I don't have it is I push no matter what – no matter how the start of the lap was, no matter how any corner was," Norris said.

“I guess it's because you have no reference of maybe the overall lap time, you just always try and maximise every corner to the maximum. Otherwise, sometimes I just stare at it too much, and that's never the best thing. It's just nice because normally when it goes well, like today, it's a pleasant surprise to see the lap time pop up when it's as good as this one.”

Lando Norris, who will start the race in the pole position at the Mexican GP, would be hoping to keep the lead into the first turn on a track where overtaking is not an easy job.