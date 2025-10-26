FIFA ASEAN Cup announced for Southeast Asia

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (right), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre) and FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

FIFA and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) have announced the launch of a new FIFA ASEAN Cup, as part of the plans to boost the development of football across the region.

The tournament was announced during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, and a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

National teams from all ASEAN member states will feature in the tournament in a format inspired by the Arab Cup, which took place in 2021 under the umbrella of FIFA.

The FIFA president said that the agreement between FIFA and ASEAN will help make a difference in the region through the sport of football.

"The new agreement between FIFA and ASEAN will ensure that both organisations can help make a difference by using football as a vehicle that brings hope and joy to millions of children and young people across Southeast Asia," said FIFA President Infantino.

"This partnership will help to drive positive football development, social progress and the promotion of healthy lifestyles all across the region."

FIFA president Infantino called the tournament a great addition to the regional football calendar.

He added that through the event, we will bring countries together and boost the national team football in the region.

"This will be a great addition to the regional football calendar," Infantino said.

"Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries together, and this competition will be a huge success as it will help boost national team football in the ASEAN region and support the development of our sport across all of Southeast Asia."

FIFA aims to involve all football stakeholders, including the ASEAN Football Federation, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the FIFA Member Associations of the ASEAN member states, with the exact format of the tournament set to be confirmed in due course.