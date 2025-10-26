New Zealand crush England in first ODI despite Brook’s 135

New Zealand´s Zakary Foulkes (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against England at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on October 26, 2025. — AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: England captain Harry Brook’s brisk century went in vain as home side New Zealand romped to a resounding four-wicket victory in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the visitors could accumulate 233 despite Brook’s grit before being bowled out in 35.2 overs.

England got off to a disastrous start to their innings as Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes swept their top order in the first two overs, reducing them to 5/3.

New Zealand pacers’ early outburst forced England captain Brook to walk out to bat in just the third over.

Although Brook commandingly held one end firm, England lost three more wickets at an alarming rate and thus, slipped further to 56/6 in 11.3 overs.

Following the slump, Brook eventually found a subtle support at the other end in the form of bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, and the duo valiantly countered the spirited New Zealand bowling attack to add crucial 87 runs for the seventh wicket.

The gutsy stand eventually culminated with Overton’s dismissal in the 26th over. He made 46 off 54 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

Brook, on the other hand, waged a lone battle and scored a fighting century until Mitchell Santner ended his defiance in the 36th over to wrap up England’s innings.

The England skipper remained their top-scorer with 135 off 101 deliveries, featuring 11 sixes and nine fours. Besides him, only Overton could amass double figures.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Brook was adjudged the Player of the Match for his resilient knock.

Foulkes led the bowling charge for New Zealand with four wickets for 41 runs in his seven overs, followed by Jacob Duffy with three, while Henry bagged two.

In response, the home side comfortably chased down the 225-run target for the loss of six wickets and 80 balls to spare, courtesy of half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.

Mitchell, walking out to bat at number four in the fifth over, with New Zealand reeling at 24/3, oversaw their run chase and returned unbeaten after top-scoring with a 91-ball 78, studded with seven fours and two sixes.

He was significantly supported by fellow batting all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who scored a run-a-ball 51, laced with six boundaries. The duo put together 92 runs for the fifth wicket, which ultimately proved pivotal in steering New Zealand to clinch the series opener.