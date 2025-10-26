PSL set to renew 'eligible' franchises' contracts as valuation process completed

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) gets briefing over PSL valuation by a chartered firm representative (right) on October 26, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The preparations for the renewal of franchises’ 10-year contracts entered the final stage after the valuation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was completed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared on Sunday.

According to the cricket board, its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with chartered firm EY Mena, which carried out the valuation process of the marquee league, with PSL CEO Salman Naseer and PCB COO Syed Sumair Ahmed in attendance.

During the meeting, Mohsin Iqbal and his team submitted the report of PSL valuation, while PCB Chairman Naqvi raised questions.

After carefully analysing the report, Naqvi directed the representatives of the chartered firm to meet with the six franchise owners to renew their contracts at the earliest.

The cricket board further shared that the franchises’ contracts, set to expire in December, will be renewed on the basis of the valuation report, with the firm set to assess their new market value.

Notably, the PCB, in its statement, categorically mentioned that the contracts will only be renewed with "eligible" franchises.

The reiteration came amid a standoff between the PSL management and franchise Multan Sultans, who were accused by the PCB of violating several clauses listed in its 10-year contract.

According to the details, the franchise risks the revocation of its contract with the league, while its owner may get blacklist if it fails to respond satisfactorily.

The insiders further revealed that the cricket board, in the notice, accused the franchise of running a campaign to devalue the cricket league ahead of its 10th edition, held earlier this year, which was also seen as an attempt to decrease its valuation for the next 10 years.

Furthermore, the franchise is also accused of not cooperating with the valuation company as a delaying tactic.

In response, Multan Sultans issued a public statement and claimed that the cricket board demanded that its owner, Ali Tareen, “retracts all recent critical statements and issues a public apology to the PSL management", while defending all of his previous statements.

Later, Tareen, in a video statement, delivered a sharply sarcastic rebuttal, criticising the PSL's management while ostensibly complying with the demand for an apology.

The video concluded with Tareen tearing up the legal notice, a final act of defiance following his "apology." He ended his statement with, "So, I hope you like my apology video."