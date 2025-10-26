MMA legend believes Tom Aspinall should have fought with one eye at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall reacts after his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

UFC legend Chael Sonnen believes Tom Aspinall should have fought with one eye against Ciryl Gane, after the British fighter’s first title defence ended in a first-round no-contest.

Aspinall was up against Ciryl Gane, hoping to get his highly anticipated title reign on a high note.

When 25 seconds were left in the opening round, the Englishman suffered a nasty eye poke, and the bout was ruled a no-contest.

Aspinall took time, but then decided not to continue, admitting that he could no longer see out of one eye, and the fight was stopped, leaving the crowd inside Etihad Arena unhappy.

"Guys, I just got poked knuckle deep in the eye ball, why are you booing?" a devastated Aspinall said. responding to the noise of the fans.

"This is bulls***, the fight was just getting going. I can hardly open my eye."

Meanwhile, Sonnen has offered his thoughts on Aspinall’s eye injury.

During a post-match show, Sonnen said that being poked in the eye is illegal, but Aspinall should have fought, as fighting with one eye is common.

''Being poked in the eye is illegal Brendan, but to fight with one eye is very common,” Sonnen said.

“The opponent is trying to hit your eye; he’s trying to bust you up and make your nose bleed. So that part of it, it does have a question mark for guys like Anthony and I. We are trying to be polite. We are trying to show grace, but in all fairness, you’re the heavyweight champion of the world. You’ve got to fight with one eye at times.''