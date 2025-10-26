Peterborough United sack manager Darren Ferguson after League One struggles

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson on January 22, 2022. — Reuters

Peterborough United's chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, announced that they have dismissed manager Darren Ferguson after the team dropped to the bottom of League One.

After Saturday's 2-1 loss to Blackpool, which turned out to be his final game in the Posh dugout, the 53-year-old's fourth stint as manager came to an end.

Ferguson has had tremendous success with Peterborough over the years, leading them to four promotions and two EFL Trophy victories in recent seasons. Ferguson is the son of the renowned former manager of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson.

But with only three victories from 13 league games, the team has a dismal start to the current season and is now at the bottom of the standings.

The Club chairman made a clear statement that he reluctantly sacked Darren Ferguson, calling him the greatest manager in Peterborough’s history and a lifelong part of the club’s family.

"I have made the decision to terminate Darren Ferguson's contract after today's game," MacAnthony said.

"The decision wasn't taken lightly but it's a decision I feel is the correct one for the football club.

"The gaffer is for me the greatest manager in the club's history who I will always consider to be part of my family and the club's family.”

He acknowledged Ferguson’s achievements, but stressed it is time for the club to heal and move forward.

"There are too many wonderful moments to mention here but those many historical celebrated moments I will cherish and remember forever," he added.

"From Monday onwards we start healing and moving forward."

Ferguson departs with Posh sitting five points behind Burton Albion, who occupy 20th place just outside the relegation zone.