Fabio Wardley calls out Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Joseph Parker

An undated picture of Fabio Wardley. — Instagram/fabiowardley

LONDON: Fabio Wardley has challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after defeating Joseph Parker on Saturday, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round with an emphatic performance to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title.

The British fighter dominated the bout in the later rounds, with Parker unable to defend himself, prompting referee Howard Foster to step in.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the WBO is expected to order Usyk to face Wardley next.

Wardley declared he is ready to fight the undisputed champion “anywhere, anytime” for the titles.

Wardley expressed in the post-fight news conference that facing Oleksandr Usyk has been his long-time dream and vowed not to simply admire the champion, insisting Usyk will have to work for it wherever the fight takes place.

"I don't know how I put that one [fighting Usyk] into words," Wardley said.

"That has been the goal for a number of years now. It's been everything I've wanted. We're there. It's a wild one to say but one of the generational talents, one of the best to ever do it, for all the marbles. There's nothing more I could want within this sport.

"I'm not planning on getting in the ring with Usyk and going 'thanks for having me' and rolling over. When that bell does go, he's going to have to work for it.”

Warren added that the bout is likely to take place either in London, potentially at Wembley Stadium, or in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.