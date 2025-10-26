Tom Aspinall’s first heavyweight title defence ends in no-contest

Tom Aspinall in action during his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence ends in a first-round no-contest at UFC 321 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Aspinall was up against Ciryl Gane, hoping to get his highly anticipated title reign on a high note.

When 25 seconds were left in the opening round, the Englishman suffered a nasty eye poke, and the bout was ruled a no-contest.

Aspinall started the fight full of energy in the opening exchanges, but Gane was ready to match his pace.

The world heavyweight champion attempted an early takedown, but his French opponent had all the answers. Gane hit back with some stiff jabs and inside leg kicks.

Aspinall’s nose began leaking heavily as the contest started to pick up.

Both the fighters were doing well until Gene, who had made a strong start, attempted a kick, and his left hand sank deep into Aspinall's eyes.

Aspinall took time, but then decided not to continue, admitting that he could no longer see out of one eye, and the fight was stopped, leaving the crowd inside Etihad Arena unhappy.

"Guys, I just got poked knuckle deep in the eye ball, why are you booing?" a devastated Aspinall said. responding to the noise of the fans.

"This is bulls***, the fight was just getting going. I can hardly open my eye."

Gane, who was very emotional after the result, said he was 'very sorry' after the match while speaking to Daniel Cormier, but admitted it was part and parcel of the sport.