Amorim calls Brighton's win more important than Liverpool one

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has called a 4-2 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday more important than the last one over Liverpool.

United have won three in a row for the first time since August 2024, before Amorim took charge as a manager.

Bryan Mbeumo shone on the day as he struck twice; Matheus Cunha and Casemiro also scored goals each.

Reflecting on the victory, Amorim said that players know what to do in every situation.

He added that they suffered in the end when Brighton made a comeback by scoring back-to-back goals, but it has now become the club’s trademark. He also called the win important than Liverpool's one last weekend and said that he feels more complete as a manager.

"The players understood really well what to do in every moment," Amorim said.

"We had to suffer a bit at the end, but it wouldn't be United without a bit of suffering.

"I have that feeling, I think it was a more complete performance than at Liverpool. You can say Liverpool did not deserve to win that game though, we deserved to win.

"Today we did everything. When it is like this I feel more complete as a manager. I like this win more than last week."

Rurben Amorim praised Cunha, who scored his first goal for United, and Mbeumo for a spectacular performance.

"He (Cunha) feels more confident if the game is harder, I really like the way he defends today he was not jumping all the time," Amorim added.

"When he has the ball I have no concerns about his ability at all. He was struggling about not scoring goals, he can try to hide but everyone understood really well.

"He (Mbeumo) is a working machine, he is so good in transitions, the connection with Amad (Diallo) it is really hard because these guys are really fast, they are so good one on one."