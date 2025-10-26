Slot sounds alarm as Liverpool lose fourth straight match

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks dejected after the match against Brentford in Premier League on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Arne Slot expressed growing concern as Liverpool’s Premier League title defence falters, following a 3-2 defeat at Brentford that marked their fourth consecutive league loss.

The Dutch manager acknowledged that opponents have identified effective strategies to exploit the Reds’ weaknesses, particularly their tendency to concede early goals.

Liverpool have now fallen behind in the opening minutes in each of their defeats, including the Brentford match, where a set piece and counterattack exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

Despite a summer transfer outlay exceeding £400 million on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Alexander Isak, Liverpool have struggled to replicate the dominance that earned them their record-equalling 20th league title last season.

The team’s unity has been tested, especially in away fixtures, with five of their last six games played on the road.

Slot claimed that Liverpool's defeat at Brentford was possibly their worst performance of the slump, as they were soundly beaten by a team that mercilessly exploited their weaknesses.

"I've said this many times already that teams have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play, and we haven't found an answer yet," Slot told reporters.

"Also going 1-0 down doesn't really help as well after five minutes. But even today, when we don't play well, we're able to score two goals and create more chances from open play."

Offensively, Liverpool has continued to create chances and score goals even in poor performances, but defensive fragility remains a pressing concern.

Slot faces the challenge of restoring consistency and confidence in a squad still adjusting to new players and dynamics.