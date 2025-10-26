Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines as Dodgers even World Series over Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (left) gets out of the way as first baseman Freddie Freeman (right) steps on first base to get out Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre on Oct 25, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a masterful performance to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, levelling the World Series at one game apiece.



Pitching a complete game, Yamamoto struck out eight batters and walked none, silencing a Toronto lineup that had erupted the night before.

The Dodgers seized an early lead in the first inning when Freddie Freeman doubled and Will Smith drove him in with a single.

Yamamoto showed mastery of his hallmark splitter and unwavering poise on the mound as he promptly recovered control and retired the last 20 batters he faced, temporarily tying the game in the third.

Smith was a major contributor to the offence, blasting a game-winning single in the seventh inning before Max Muncy hit another one two batters later.

To clinch victory, Los Angeles added two insurance runs in the eighth inning.

Yamamoto reflected on his signature pitch, crediting his dominant splitter for helping him make a big contribution and giving his team a chance to win.

"Going into the game, the pregame bullpen, I was feeling really good with the splitter," Yamamoto said.

"I'm very happy and proud of the fact that I was able to make a big contribution and give a chance for the team to win."

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman matched Yamamoto for much of the game, retiring 17 straight Dodgers before faltering late.

The defending champions now return to Los Angeles with momentum, aiming to take control of the best-of-seven series and move closer to back-to-back titles.