Fabio Wardley stuns Joseph Parker, calls out Oleksandr Usyk

Fabio Wardley in action during his fight against Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena in London on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Fabio Wardley pulled off a stunning upset, knocking out Joseph Parker in the 11th round at London's O2 Arena and putting himself in front of undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for a title shot.

Wardley, 30, pounced on former world champion Parker before hurting him in the 10th round through a right uppercut, forcing referee Howard Foster to stop the bout.

The Ipswich native collapsed to the floor in celebration, having won the WBO interim title, putting himself in pole position to face Usyk.

There was an argument that the stoppage came too early, given the fact that Parker had controlled most of the fight and hurt Wardley numerous times with right hands.

But the 33-year-old New Zealander did not offer real protest when Foster stepped in, and his trainer, Andy Lee, also refrained from disputing the decision as Parker suffered his fourth career defeat.

Reflecting on the victory, Wardley said that he chose Parker because he believes he is on top.

He also praised Parker for taking the chance when he did not have to accept it.

"I said all the way through this build-up that we picked Joseph Parker because I believe I'm at the top and I proved I'm at the top," said Wardley.

"All credit to Joseph, he can't get enough respect and he deserves all the respect from the boxing community. He took a chance when he didn't have to, and we knew he wasn't going anywhere quickly. We had to pick our spots and eventually we got them out of there."

Wardley has improved his record to 20-0-1 with 19 KOs. Usyk now potentially awaits early next year.

The fight was a huge risk for Parker as he was the number one contender for Usyk's crown.

Wardley's promoter Frank Warren told DAZN: "Usyk said he wants to do it, so that's what it will be. It's a 36-minute fight and it only takes one second from him."