Bencic clinches Pan Pacific Open title, redeems 2014 final loss with dominant win in Tokyo

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic celebrates winning her final against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Swiss Belinda Bencic claimed the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Czech sixth seed Linda Nosková, exorcising the memory of her straight-sets defeat to Agnieszka Radwańska in the same final ten years ago.

The victory secured Bencic’s 10th WTA career title and her second of the season after winning in Abu Dhabi in February. It also marked a remarkable comeback for the Swiss star, who returned to the top level of women’s tennis after a maternity break in 2023 that saw her ranking plummet outside the top 1,000.

After enduring two gruelling three-set matches to reach the final at Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum, the world No. 13 started strongly, breaking Nosková’s serve twice to clinch the opening set.

In the second, she showed her trademark determination, winning a tough six-deuce game to go 3-2 ahead and maintain control.

As the match neared its conclusion, Bencic raised her intensity, breaking Nosková again in the eighth game. She then sealed victory in style, finishing with a powerful drive volley and a clean forehand winner.

Bencic, who won the Tokyo Olympic gold medal in 2021, relished her Tokyo triumph, calling it a déjà vu of Olympic glory and a place where her success feels like home.

"I feel like Tokyo and Japan are happy places in my career, places where I've had good success and I just love being here," said Bencic.

"I had a déjà vu moment on court. I had match point on the same side, went for the same serve, and was telling myself the same things. I had goosebumps — it was really special. It's great to win here again."

With this triumph, Bencic not only lifted her 10th career trophy but also completed a full-circle moment in Tokyo, returning as a champion where she once fell short.