Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not be reducing salaries of their cricketers despite the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Daily Jang has quoted board CEO Wasim Khan as saying.

According to the Urdu daily, Wasim said that the new budget for the financial year starting July 1 will not compromise on the remuneration of both male and female players, but said that if the situation worsened then he would be the first to take a pay cut.

"As of now there is no reduction in their salaries but if the situation escalates then I'll be the first to take the cut," he said.

However, it is thought that employees of the PCB will not receive their yearly increment or any bonuses.

The board’s earlier practices involved giving a one to two months worth of salary bonus to their employees while officers received 10 to 20 percent increment on their salaries, especially as a result of a successful home event such as the Pakistan Super League.

READ: Cricketers, employees will face no pay cut amid coronavirus crisis, report

Earlier Wasim had said that the board was financially equipped to operate effectively and has enough resources to last a year.

"Our financial situation is in control but if in the next 12 to 14 months the situation doesn’t ease out then the board will face trouble," he said.

No bonuses or raises but no pay cuts either in new PCB budget: Wasim Khan