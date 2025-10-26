Cedric Coward leads Grizzlies to dominant victory over Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward reacts after a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at FedExForum on Oct 25, 2025. — Reuters

MEMPHIS: Cedric Coward delivered a sensational performance as the Memphis Grizzlies cruised past the Indiana Pacers with a dominant 128-103 victory in an NBA matchup at FedExForum on Saturday.

In just his third NBA game, Coward showcased his scoring skills with a game-high 27 points in just 24 minutes, providing the boost that propelled Memphis to its second win of the NBA season.

The 24-year-old guard was in top form, shooting efficiently from the field and displaying confidence in attacking the basket.

The Grizzlies' offence was fueled by his enthusiasm on both sides of the court, particularly in the pivotal third quarter when Memphis outscored Indiana 43-32 to take a permanent lead.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and had five rebounds, while Ja Morant also had a strong performance, scoring 19 points and dishing out eight assists.

With 11 and eight points, respectively, from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jock Landale, the Grizzlies' well-rounded approach was too much for the Pacers to handle.

Another important element was Memphis' defence, which held the Pacers to just 19 points in the final quarter while controlling the rebounds throughout the contest.

Rookie Jaylen Wells added six points and valuable minutes off the bench, showing promise for the team’s depth moving forward.

For Indiana, the loss marked its second straight defeat to start the season, as the team struggled to find rhythm against the Grizzlies’ relentless pace.

With this victory, the Grizzlies improved to 2-1 on the season and will look to build on their momentum when they return to action next week.

The Pacers face a quick turnaround with a second road game this weekend, taking on Minnesota on Sunday. Memphis visits Golden State on Monday.