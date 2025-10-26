Jamal Murray shines as Nuggets cruise past Suns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives on Golden State Warriors center/forward Al Horford during the first quarter at Chase Center on Oct 23, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Jamal Murray’s dominant performance led the Denver Nuggets to a commanding 133-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns in an NBA clash here at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Murray has been steadily regaining form following his injury and was a force on both ends of the floor, finishing with 23 points in 32 minutes of play.

His clutch scoring in the second half helped the Nuggets push past a resilient Phoenix team, securing the Nuggets' first win of the season.

Nikola Jokic also had an impressive outing, contributing a triple-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists.

The reigning MVP showcased his all-around skills, facilitating the Nuggets’ offence while also controlling the boards. His leadership was essential in maintaining Denver’s momentum throughout the game.

Aaron Gordon was another standout for the Nuggets, adding 17 points, while Cameron Johnson provided a spark off the bench with 15 points.

Christian Braun’s steady play was also crucial, contributing 20 points in 31 minutes.

The Suns, despite a strong showing from their stars, were unable to close the gap in the second half. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal both had solid performances, but Phoenix’s defence struggled to contain Denver’s offensive attack.

Booker led the Suns with 31 points, Grayson Allen scored 17, and Dillon Brooks had 15. Phoenix shot just 43.2% (38 of 88) from the field.

Denver led by nine in the first quarter, which ended with Murray hitting a 56-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to make it 34-28.

This win for the Nuggets improves their record to 1-1, while the Suns fall to 1-2.