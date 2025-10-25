Tentative dates unveiled for Pakistan-Australia white-ball series in 2026

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) reacts following a delivery during game three of the Men's ODI series between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: The Australia cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in early 2026 for a white-ball series, scheduled to be played in two phases, signaling a positive step towards strengthening cricketing ties between the two nations.

In the first phase, a three-match T20 series will be held from January 30 to February 5, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, sources confirmed.

Following the World Cup, a three-match ODI series is scheduled from March 13-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the complete venues and detailed schedule soon.

On June 3, Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg, speaking during an online press conference, expressed optimism about the upcoming tour.

“I believe it will be another good tour of Pakistan. The series against Pakistan is an important part of our schedule. There has been good communication between Pakistan and Australia regarding both red-ball and white-ball series,” Greenberg said.

“We need to look for more opportunities for series, which we will definitely do. We would like to play a series in Pakistan. In 2022, we toured Pakistan after a long gap, and the tour was very successful. The Australian team received a warm welcome. It would be great if such series continue to happen,” he added.

Looking back, the men in green last toured Australia in November 2024 for a white-ball series.

Under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy, the Men in Green secured a historic 2-1 victory in the ODI series, marking their first series win in Australia since 2002.

However, Australia bounced back by winning the subsequent T20I series 3-0.