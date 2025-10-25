QEAT: Hasan Raza, Saifullah Bangash lead from front as teams tighten grip

Faisalabad Region batter Hasan Raza pictured after scoring 174 runs on the second day of the fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 match against FATA at the Marghzar Cricket Stadium in Islamabad on October 25, 2025. – PCB

ISLAMABAD: Hasan Raza’s exceptional 174-run knock, supported by solid contributions from Faham-ul-Haq and Asim Ali Nasir, helped Faisalabad gain a commanding lead over FATA in their fourth-round match of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 here on Saturday at the Marghzar Cricket Stadium.

Resuming their innings at 127-0 in 26 overs, Faisalabad’s openers continued confidently, putting up a strong 200-run stand. Both Hasan Raza and Faham-ul-Haq dominated the FATA bowlers with an array of elegant strokes.

Raza, in sublime touch, brought up his second century of the tournament, while Faham complemented him with a well-constructed half-century.

The impressive 245-run opening stand was finally broken by Shahid Aziz, who dismissed Faham after a fine 78 off 151 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries.

Hasan then combined with Asim Ali Nasir to add another 106 runs for the second wicket. Raza, who went past the 150-run mark, was eventually dismissed after a magnificent 174 off 247 balls, featuring 25 fours and two sixes, leaving Faisalabad well-placed at 351-2.

Asim Ali Nasir and Atiq-ur-Rehman continued the momentum, building a steady partnership before Asim fell for 67 off 83 deliveries to Arshadullah. Atiq followed soon after, scoring 48, as Faisalabad were eventually bowled out for 462.

For FATA, Arshadullah and Akif Javed picked up four wickets apiece, while Shahid Aziz and Zahid Mahmood claimed one wicket each.

Trailing by 272 runs, FATA struggled under pressure in their second innings and finished day two at 10-2, losing both openers Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Usman for ducks.

Mohammad Wasim Khan and Haseebullah will resume the innings on day three.

Earlier, after being put into bat on the opening day, FATA were bundled out for a modest 191 in 52.2 overs despite a fighting half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Rehan Afridi.

Rehan top-scored with a fluent 56 off 66 balls, hitting eight fours and a six, while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi chipped in with 41.

Other contributions came from Haseebullah (24), Mohammad Farooq (16), skipper Khushdil Shah (15), and Mohammad Wasim Khan (10).

For Faisalabad, Jahandad Khan and Afaq Afridi bagged three wickets each, while Asad Raza took two. Hasan Raza and Ahmed Safi Abdullah chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In the next match of the fourth round, skipper Saifullah Bangash’s unbeaten century, coupled with fifties from Mohammad Ammar, Saad Khan and Mohammad Sheharyar, powered Bahawalpur to a commanding total of 501 runs in the first innings against Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Resuming their innings at 276-5 in 88 overs, Sheharyar and Bangash steadied the innings with a vital 97-run stand for the sixth wicket. Sheharyar completed his well-crafted half-century before falling for 69 off 143 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six, leaving Bahawalpur at 318-6.

Skipper Bangash then joined forces with Muhammad Imran to add another crucial 124 runs for the seventh wicket. Imran played a brisk knock of 75 off 88 balls, featuring eight fours and four sixes, as Bahawalpur continued to dominate.

Despite wickets tumbling towards the end, Bangash stood firm at one end, reaching his century in style. He remained unbeaten on 119 off 210 deliveries, laced with 18 boundaries, as Bahawalpur were eventually bowled out for a formidable 501.

Earlier in the innings, Saad Khan contributed a solid 74 off 116 balls, while Mohammad Ammar added a patient 71 from 150 deliveries.

For Multan, Kashif Ali led the bowling attack with figures of 4-102 in 30 overs, while Mohammad Ismail and Ali Usman picked up three wickets apiece.

In reply, Multan reached 111-2 in 30.5 overs at stumps on day two, trailing by 390 runs. Zain Abbas scored 20 off 37 balls, while Waqas Hussain was retired hurt after a crucial 49 off 80 deliveries. Imran Butt (34*) and Ali Usman (1*) will resume the innings on day three.

In another fourth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26, pacer Niaz Khan’s fiery spell gave Peshawar Region the upper hand over Abbottabad on the second day at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

Resuming their first innings at 346-5, Peshawar’s overnight pair Nabi Gul and Haris added 45 runs for the sixth wicket before Khalid Usman dismissed Gul for 13 off 35 deliveries.

In the very next over, Shahnawaz Dahani struck to remove Haris, who made a quickfire 35 off 31 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes, leaving Peshawar at 389-7 in 94 overs.

Niaz Khan and Khalid Shah added a valuable 49-run partnership, helping Peshawar surpass the 400-run mark. Niaz scored 28 off 47 balls with four boundaries, while Khalid Shah was the last man dismissed for 25 off 31 deliveries following a run-out by Khayyam Khan, as the team declared their innings at 448-9.

Among Abbottabad’s bowlers, Aqib Khan registered figures of 3/86 in 23 overs, while Israr Hussain and Shahnawaz Dahani claimed two wickets apiece. Khalid Usman picked up one wicket.

Earlier on day one, Peshawar’s innings was anchored by brilliant centuries from Israrullah and Maaz Sadaqat, which placed them firmly in control. The hosts had a shaky start as openers Waqar Ahmed (41) and Muhammad Amir Barki (24) fell after a 64-run opening stand.

With the score at 70-2, Maaz joined Israrullah, and the duo produced a magnificent 213-run partnership for the third wicket. Israrullah top-scored with 117 off 210 balls, featuring 12 boundaries, while Maaz struck 11 fours and a six in his 140-ball 114.

After their departure, Iftikhar Ahmed added 34 runs before falling to Israr Hussain as Peshawar ended their innings at 421.

In reply, Abbottabad struggled to find momentum and finished day two at 159-6 in 61 overs, trailing by 289 runs, as Niaz Khan wreaked havoc with a triple strike.

Abbottabad’s troubles began early when opener Yasir Khan was dismissed for a duck in the first over, followed by Shahzaib Khan’s dismissal for five off 10 balls, leaving the side reeling at 5-2 in 2.5 overs.

Muhammad Suleman (16 off 36) became Niaz’s third victim, while Muhammad Bilal (27 off 56) and Zain Ishaq tried to steady the innings with a 38-run stand for the third wicket before Bilal fell to Amir Khan.

Zain, however, stood firm, scoring a composed 60 off 155 balls and adding 64 runs with Ahmad Khan (38 off 66), who Muhammad Irfan later dismissed. Iftikhar Ahmed then removed Zain to dent Abbottabad’s hopes further.

Khayyam Khan (7*) and Khalid Usman (0*) will resume the innings for their team on day three.

In another clash, Rameez Aziz’s crucial century guided Karachi Region Blues to a commanding total of 424 runs in their first innings against Lahore Region Whites in the fourth-round clash at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Resuming from 326/5 in 83.3 overs, Rameez and Usman Rahim added 96 valuable runs for the sixth wicket. Rameez reached his well-deserved century before being dismissed for 102 off 170 balls, an innings studded with 10 fours and a six, leaving the Blues at 385/6.

Usman contributed a solid 52 off 92 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and a six, before falling shortly after reaching his half-century.

Karachi Blues were eventually bowled out for 424 runs. Ubaid Shah and Haseeb-ur-Rehman led the bowling attack for Lahore Whites, claiming four wickets each, while Mohammad Salman and Hussain Talat took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Omair Bin Yousuf anchored the innings with a patient 73 off 131 balls, while Danish added quick runs with a brisk 51 off just 59 deliveries, featuring eight fours.

In reply, Lahore Whites ended day two at 215/2 in 56 overs, still trailing by 209 runs.

Opener Ali Zaryab remained unbeaten on 76 from 162 balls, while Hussain Talat was not out on 15 at stumps. Abid Ali and Umar Siddiq contributed 22 and 86 runs respectively.

In another fixture, Azan Awais’ brilliant century and Athar Mehmood’s five-wicket haul helped Sialkot take firm control of their fourth-round QEAT fixture against Islamabad Region at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Batting first, Sialkot were bowled out for 407 in 100.4 overs, thanks to a superb 134-run knock by Azan Awais, which included 17 fours and two sixes.

Aashar Mehmood also played a quickfire innings of 73 off 49 balls, striking 10 fours and three sixes, while Mohammad Waleed contributed a solid 59 off 102 deliveries.

For Islamabad, Hammad Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 35 in 14 overs. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nadeem, and Jawad Ali claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Islamabad were bundled out for 186 in 52 overs, courtesy of a fine five-wicket haul by Athar Mehmood. Sarmad Bhatti top-scored with a fighting 82 off 120 balls, featuring 13 boundaries, while Haris Rauf and Jawad Ali chipped in with 28 and 20 runs, respectively.

With a commanding 221-run lead, Sialkot ended the second day at 50 for 3 in 14 overs of their second innings. Kaleem Adil struck twice to remove Azan Awais (5) and Mohsin Riaz (0), while Haris Rauf dismissed Mohammad Huraira (5).

Aashar Mehmood (24*) and Ayaz Tasawar (8*) will resume the innings for Sialkot on day three.