Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford admitted that he wants to stay at the club beyond his season-long loan from Manchester United.

Barcelona holds the option to make Rashford's loan move permanent next summer, although he remains under contract with United until 2028.

In an interview with ESPN, Rashford expressed his admiration for the club and revealed how much he is enjoying his time at Barca.

"Oh yeah, for sure, I wanted to stay at Barcelona,” Rashford said.

"I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour”.

The 27-year-old attacker joined Barcelona this past summer, on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

However, the agreement includes a €30 million permanent buy-out option that the Catalans can activate at the end of the season.

So far, Rashford has made an impactful start to life at Barca, registering five goals and six assists in 12 games across all competitions.

Reflecting on his motivation for joining Barcelona, Rashford said his main focus was on football.

"The main focus is to win football matches, this is why I joined this club, and it's what the club demands," Rashford said.

The England international also praised his new teammates, highlighting the players who have impressed him the most.

"Lots of players have lots of qualities but probably the standouts are Lamine Yamal. And, for me, Pedri is unbelievable,” Rushford noted.

"They have such high quality. It's the perfect scenario to play with players like this."

Speaking further about Pedri, Rushford praised the midfielder’s intelligence and influence on the team.

"His game understanding is clear. From when he first got into the first team here, his game understanding is one of the main strengths,” he said.

"Having him in the team is a huge positive. If Pedri is playing well, there is a high chance that the team will score lots of goals."

Currently, Barcelona sits with two points behind rivals Real Madrid, who top La Liga, heading into this weekend's Clasico.