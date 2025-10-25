Benjamin Sesko reveals why he joined Manchester United

New Manchester United player Benjamin Sesko applauds fans before the friendly match against Fiorentina at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Benjamin Sesko revealed why he joined Manchester United despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Slovenian striker Sesko joined United from Germany’s RB Leipzig on a contract running until 2030 this summer for £74 million, which also includes potential add-ons with a £66 million guaranteed payment.

The 22-year-old striker took time to settle down in the Premier League, but now has netted goals in each of his last two starts.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sesko revealed the reason behind deciding to join Manchester United, despite interest from top clubs.

"It’s not just mine, but probably for loads of football players, it’s just a dream. Something that you want to achieve in your career, especially to play for a club like that,” Sesko said.

"When I heard that I can move here and there are big possibilities that I can change clubs, especially to United, I was burning. It’s something that I always wanted to have. It happened and I’m really happy."

Arsenal and Newcastle were also in line for Sesko, but the Gunners moved on to Viktor Gyökeres as RB Leipzig were not ready to lower their asking price. While the Magpies were ready to pay the required fee but the Slovenian striker decided to choose United.

When asked if Manchester United was the only team he wanted to join, he said for him it was a dream to play for the Red Devils.

"Yeah. For me, this was a dream to play for a club like this and a stadium like this. It’s something that I always wanted," Sesko added.