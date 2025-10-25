Tony Bellew predicts next undisputed champion in heavyweight division after Oleksandr Usyk

This collage of photos shows undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tony Bellew. — Reuters

Former English boxer Tony Bellew has predicted the next undisputed champion in the heavyweight division after Oleksandr Usyk hangs up his gloves, saying, “He’ll Clean Up”.

After Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in 2024 on points, it was the first time in 25 years that the heavyweight division had one undisputed ruler.

The Ukrainian cleared up all the belts by defeating Anthony Joshua twice and stopping Daniel Dubois once.

Later in 2024, he did it again by getting rid of Fury in a rematch and then regained the IBF belt from Dubois, that he had vacated he had vacated, making history by becoming the first-ever two-time undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

Speaking to Football Blog, Bellew predicted Moses Itauma as the next big thing in the division after Usyk retires.

“Oleksandr Usyk’s just going to walk away into the sunset, and he’s going to go ‘I’ve had enough.’ When he does, you will find them all scavenged towards the belts, and then you will find lesser champions and then somebody else will come along,” Bellew said.

“Hence, Moses Itauma, and he will clean up again. And then you will have a reigning, undisputed unified champion again.”

Itauma has emerged as the brightest star of the heavyweight division, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Last time out, Itauma added the biggest name to his KO list when he rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round against Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.