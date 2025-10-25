Women's World Cup: Alana King’s seven-for powers unbeaten Australia to win over South Africa

Australian spinner Alana King celebrates with teammates after taking seven wickets during their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 25, 2025. – AFP

INDORE: Australia wrapped up their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 league stage campaign unbeaten after securing a comfortable win over South Africa in a low-scoring contest at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Alana King produced a sensational spell, claiming seven wickets for just 18 runs in seven overs, including two maidens, to dismantle South Africa for a mere 97 runs in 24 overs.

South Africa’s innings began steadily before collapsing in dramatic fashion. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 31 off 26 balls, hitting seven boundaries, before being dismissed by Megan Schutt in the seventh over with the score at 31-1.

In the final over of the powerplay, Tazmin Brits fell LBW to Kim Garth after making 6 off 19, sparking a middle-order collapse.

Within six overs, King tore through the Proteas lineup, removing Sune Luus (6), Marizanne Kapp (0), Annerie Dercksen (5) and Chloe Tryon (0), reducing South Africa to 60-6 in the 16th over.

Sinalo Jafta offered brief resistance with a brisk 29 off 17 balls, striking seven fours, but became King’s fifth victim.

The leg-spinner later added Nadine de Klerk (14) and Masabata Klaas (4) to her tally before Ashleigh Gardner ended the innings by dismissing Ayabonga Khaka for a duck.

Chasing 98, Australia stumbled early as Phoebe Litchfield (5) and Ellyse Perry (0) fell cheaply, leaving the side at 11-2 in the sixth over.

However, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney steadied the innings with a composed 76-run partnership for the third wicket. Mooney scored 42 off 41 balls, hitting six fours, before being dismissed by de Klerk.

Annabel Sutherland then finished the chase in style with two consecutive boundaries, scoring 10 off four balls, as Australia reached the target in the 17th over with Voll unbeaten on 38 from 38 deliveries, with 33.1 overs to spare.

With this victory, Australia topped the group standings with 13 points—six wins, one no result—and an impressive net run rate of 2.102, heading into the knockout stage as firm favourites.

For the unversed, England will face South Africa in the first semi-final in Guwahati on October 29, while Australia will take on India in the second semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30.