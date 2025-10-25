Prochazka shares opinion on UFC 321 main event between Aspinall and Gane

This collage of photos shows Ciryl Gane (left) and Tom Aspinall. — Instagram

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has shared an opinion and prediction on the UFC 321 main event between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall will officially make his first defence of the heavyweight title on October 25 at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi against Gane.

Aspinall was expected to fight Jon Jones after gaining the status of interim heavyweight champion; however, despite multiple calls to face ‘Bones’, Aspinall never got the chance, as the American was delaying the bout.

As a result, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the retirement of Jones, and Aspinall was declared the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Gane has had two shots at the prize before as well, where he was beaten by Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

As many UFC fighters are giving their expert opinion on the bout, Prochazka has also provided his prediction and shared his views.

“They’re heavyweights but they both are so athletic with so much movement and are so fast with their shots, they’re heavy but there’s still a lot of movement, I’m really looking forward to this fight,” Prochazka told Bloody Elbow.

“I think Tom will be really, really sharp and precise, but let’s see how he will fight as a champion because it’s a lot of pressure for the champion to fight.

“Gane right now, he’s after a loss to Jon Jones and that gave him I think a lot of (value) because for me, a loss is sometimes much more powerful for a human than some wins because you are under pressure and you have no other choice than to make a step up and proved that, that he made some step ups.”