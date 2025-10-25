Max Verstappen tops Friday practice in Mexico City as Leclerc trails closely

Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (second from left) of Team Netherlands, winner, McLaren Renault Team driver Lando Norris of Team Great Britain, second place and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, third place celebrate at Circuit of The Americas Austin on Oct 19, 2025. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Friday’s practice sessions for the Mexico City Grand Prix, despite expressing frustration with the medium tyres, describing them as feeling like “driving on ice.”

The Red Bull driver, who is closing the gap in the championship battle, now sits 40 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and 26 points adrift of Lando Norris — a remarkable recovery after trailing by 104 points at the end of August.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second, just 0.153 seconds slower than Verstappen, while Mercedes’ rookie Kimi Antonelli showcased impressive pace, placing second and third across the two sessions.

In a notable development, rising Formula 2 star Arvid Lindblad took the wheel of Verstappen’s car during the first practice session and impressed with a sixth-place finish.

Lindblad revealed he received a motivational pep talk from the team before driving, emphasising caution to protect the team’s recent resurgence.

“I was given the pep talk beforehand,” said Lindblad. “Obviously, you never want to crash, but there was even more emphasis on that because of the amazing job the team has done over the last few races to bring themselves into the championship fight.”

McLaren also rotated their drivers, with Piastri finishing fourth in the first session and dropping to 12th in the second. Norris, who sat out FP1 for Mexican IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, ultimately secured fourth overall.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton handed his Mercedes to endurance driver Antonio Fuoco for the first session, before reclaiming it to clock the fifth-fastest time later in the day.

Meanwhile, Alpine tested reserve drivers Paul Aron and Franco Colapinto, both of whom delivered steady mid-pack performances.

With Verstappen back in form and multiple teams experimenting with driver lineups, Saturday’s qualifying promises an intriguing battle at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez.